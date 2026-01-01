Why maritime job board?
Reach a relevant target audience
Maritime Job Board focuses entirely on professionals and employers within the maritime and offshore energy sector. Your vacancy is therefore in a relevant environment, among positions and organizations from the same sector.
Built on 25 years of sector knowledge
Maritime Job Board is part of Navingo. For 25 years, we have been connecting professionals, companies, and knowledge within the maritime and offshore energy sector.
Increase your reach via the Navingo network
Do you want to bring your vacancy or employer brand to extra attention? Then the reach can be expanded via Offshore Energy, OffshoreWIND, Dredging Today, and Naval Today.